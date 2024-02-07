Two ships traversing Middle East waters were attacked by suspected Yemen Houthi rebel drones early Tuesday, according to authorities.

These attacks form part of the Iranian-backed fighters' campaign targeting vessels over Israel's conflict with Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

The first attack occurred in the southern region of the Red Sea, west of the Yemeni port of Hodeida. The British military's United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations reported that the projectile caused 'slight damage' to the vessel's bridge windows.

The vessel was identified by private security firm Ambrey as a Barbados-flagged, UK-owned cargo ship. No injuries occurred and the vessel sustained 'minor damage'. A second ship was attacked later Tuesday off Yemen's southern port city of Aden. Ambrey identified this ship as a Marshall Islands-flagged, Greek-owned vessel en route from the US to India.

The vessel reported an explosion 50 meters off its starboard side, but no injuries or damage were reported. Later, Brig. Gen. Yahya Saree, a military spokesman for the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels, claimed that the rebel forces attacked two separate vessels, one American and one British, in the Red Sea, though he provided no evidence to support this claim. No claims were made by the Houthis about the attack off Aden's coast.

Also read: US forces strike Houthi anti-ship cruise missile in Red Sea to secure International waters