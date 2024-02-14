Maharashtra's Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, leader of Shiv Sena, nominated Milind Deora for the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, BJP, a partner in the Mayayuti alliance, announced three candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections.

The Congress party also revealed its single candidate from the state. To date, political parties in Maharashtra have declared five candidates for the six vacant Rajya Sabha seats.

Deora has recently been nominated, following his decision to join the Shiv Sena, led by Shinde. This move comes just one month after he resigned from the Congress party.

He is one of the three Congress leaders, including Ashok Chavan and Baba Siddique, who have left the party in the same month. Both Chavan and Siddique have also recently changed their political affiliations.