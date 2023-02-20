Shiv Sena's official website, shivsena.in, has been taken down, and the organization's Twitter handle now goes by Shiv Sena - Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray. Also, the account lost its "blue tick" after the Twitter handle was also modified (Which means it has lost its blue verification badge).

Additionally losing its verified blue tick, the party's media handle @ShivsenaComms has been renamed to @ShivsenaUBTComm.

Moreover, Uddhav Thackeray, the president of the Shiv Sena (UBT), is referred to as the "erstwhile leader forming Shiv Sena (UBT)" on Wikipedia.

Eknath Shinde, the chief minister of Maharashtra, updated his Twitter profile image on Friday to include the "bow and arrow" emblem of the Shiv Sena.

This occurs at the same time as the Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led faction has been given the party name "Shiv Sena" and the emblem "Bow and Arrow" by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Sanjay Raut, the leader of the Shiv Sena's (Uddhav Thackeray faction), claimed on Saturday that the "bow and arrow" insignia had been taken.

Additionally, he claimed that those in positions of authority are "engaged" in the EC's choice.

Raut said in a tweet that the Shiv Sena's name and "bow and arrow" symbol had been "purchased" for Rs. 2,000 crore.

A Constitutional Body with quasi judicial powers should not only be impartial but ALSO APPEAR TO BE AWAY FROM ANY INFLUENCE. Unfortunately ECI Order doesnot inspire confidence.



BJP has no scruples & can go to any extreme to safeguard its investment of 2000 Crs (40 MLAX 50 Cr) pic.twitter.com/0MuOR0Sh6d — Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) February 19, 2023

According to the reports, Raut also stated that the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) will be using Balasaheb Thackeray’s name only for votes.

The battle for the bow and arrow symbol of the party between both the factions of Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray) since last year.