Mumbai witnessed political turmoil on Sunday, March 23, as Shiv Sena workers vandalized the Habitat Comedy Club in Khar following comedian Kunal Kamra’s remarks on Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in a recent YouTube video. The incident has further escalated tensions between rival factions within the party.



Reacting to the controversy, Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske criticized Kamra, calling him a 'hired comedian' who allegedly made remarks against their leader for monetary gain. He also took a swipe at Sanjay Raut and the Shiv Sena (UBT) faction, suggesting that they lacked dedicated party members to take on Shinde, which is why they resorted to engaging outsiders like Kamra.



"Kunal Kamra is a hired comedian making comments on our leader for money. Not just in Maharashtra, he cannot go anywhere freely in India. Shiv Sainiks will show him his place. We feel sorry for Sanjay Raut and the Shiv Sena (UBT) as they have no leaders left to speak against Shinde, forcing them to hire people like Kamra," Mhaske stated while speaking to ANI on March 23.



He further reiterated the party’s commitment to Balasaheb Thackeray’s ideology and warned that Kamra would receive a ‘befitting reply’ for his remarks.