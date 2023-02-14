A man was detained in Delhi on suspicion of murdering a 22-year-old lady and storing her body parts in a fridge at his dhaba on the outskirts of Mitraon hamlet in Najafgarh.

Nikki Yadav, the deceased, was strangled to death at the Kashmiri Gate ISBT.

According to reports, the accused strangled the victim in his car with his phone's data wire.

The man and the woman were apparently in a relationship, and he is suspected of murdering her after she refused his marriage proposal.

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The offender, Sahil Gehlot, 26, concealed the body parts in the freezer of his Mitraon village dhaba.

On February 14, the accused was arrested after police discovered the woman's body parts inside the dhaba's refrigerator.

Sahil, from Mitraon village, met Nikki, from Haryana's Jhajjar, in 2018 while studying for competitive examinations in the Uttam Nagar region. They then enrolled at the same college in Greater Noida.

The couple began living together in a rented residence in Greater Noida. During the Covid lockdown, they returned to their respective homes, and once the lockdown ended, they began living together again in a leased house in the Dwarka neighbourhood.