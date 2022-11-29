Another Shraddha like murder has been reported in Delhi’s Pandav Nagar. Delhi Police’s Crime Branch has arrested a mother and her son for allegedly murdering a man in Pandav Nagar.

The victim has been been identified as Anjas Das. According to reports , the mother and son duo chopped off body into 22 parts, kept them in the refrigerator, and used to dispose of pieces in nearby ground.

The mother and the son have been identified as Poonam and Deepak respectively. Mother Poonam and son Deepak dumped the body pieces of Anjan Das in isolated areas like behind the Ramlila Maidan, and New Ashok Nagar drain.

They also buried the skull. Situation in Anjan's family worsened after Deepak got married and deceased use to have ill intentions towards his wife and one of Deepak's sisters who used to live with them.

They were also angry with the fact that Anjan used to take all their earnings but wasn't earning himself. On May 30, the mother-son made deceased Anjan drink liquor and mixed sleeping pills in it. Then they slit his throat and left the body in the home for a day for the blood to drain out completely.

Then they hopped off body in 22 pieces and started disposing them off. The lady Poonam married Anjan Das in 2017 after her husband Kallu passed away in 2016. Kallu was Deepak's father. Deceased Anjan was married in Bihar too and had 8 children there.

It was found that suspected deceased was missing for last 5-6 months and there was no missing complaint filed by the family members. Lady Poonam and son Deepak were seen in CCTV footage, they were questioned and they confessed that they murdered him.

“Efforts were made to identify the body. It seemed like a gruesome murder. Footages were analysed, door-to-door verification was done and body was identified. It was found that the deceased is suspected Anjan Das.” , said Amit Goel, DCP Crime, Delhi Police

This incident comes days after Shraddha Walkar murder case where she was allegedly killed by her live-in partner Aftab Amin Poonawala in May this year. The victim’s body parts were chopped into 35 pieces and then dumped near Delhi’s Chattarpur jungle.

Aftab had killed Shraddha on May 18.