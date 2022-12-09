In a major development , in the Shraddha Walker murder case, the Saket Court on December 9 has extended the judicial custody of Aftab Amin Poonawala for 14 days. Aftab appeared in court today via video conferencing.

Aftab Amin Poonawala, is now being held in Tihar Jail on murder charges in connection with the death of his live-in partner Shraddha Walker.

The 28-year-old currently under judicial custody, hacked up Shraddha's body and kept the pieces chilled before burying them in the Chhattarpur jungles in south Delhi.

Aftab spends his time strategizing chess moves, mostly alone but occasionally with two other prisoners, as reported by the jail officials.

One of the investigators in the case even said Aftab is very clever and a "new twist" could be expected in the case. Aftab, who admitted to killing Shraddha and dismembering her body into 35 pieces, was accused by police of providing false information.

According to the accused, he expressed his extreme rage toward Shraddha for going on a pretended date with a different man she had met on May 17.

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