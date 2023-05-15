After a day of political drama and speculation, it has been announced that Siddaramaiah will once again be the Chief Minister of Karnataka. The decision was made after a majority of MLAs voted in favour of Siddaramaiah, causing his rival DK Shivakumar to lose out on the top post.

Earlier in the day, a power struggle emerged between the two senior Congress leaders over sharing of power. Siddaramaiah presented a proposal for power-sharing, where he would hold the position of Chief Minister for two years and DK Shivakumar for the remaining three. However, Shivakumar rejected the proposal and cited examples of Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, where the Chief Minister was chosen by the party high command.

The Congress secured a resounding victory in the recent Karnataka assembly elections, winning 135 out of the 224 seats. The BJP was a distant second with 66 seats, and the JD(S) finished with 19 seats.