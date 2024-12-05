Siliguri, a key gateway to Northeast India, is facing significant economic setbacks due to a drop in Bangladeshi visitors amid the escalating political and social unrest in Bangladesh.

The town, known for its tourism, education, medical services, and trade, has seen a sharp decline in tourists, particularly from Bangladesh, as the crisis deepens in the neighbouring country.

Siliguri's strategic location near the borders of Nepal, Bangladesh, and Bhutan has made it a popular destination for Bangladeshi nationals, who frequent the area for tourism, education, medical treatment, and visa-related matters. However, recent events in Bangladesh have led to a fall in the number of Bangladeshi visitors, severely affecting local businesses, especially hotels and bus services.

Hotel owners in Siliguri are facing major losses, with many establishments running at low occupancy. Bookings have been cancelled by Bangladeshi nationals, and several bus operators, who rely on the regular Siliguri-Dhaka route, report zero passengers in the past week.

Bipin Kumar Gupta, a local hotelier, explained that the political unrest in Bangladesh has had a direct impact on Siliguri’s economy. He noted that both educational and medical tourism have been particularly affected, with many Bangladeshi students and patients cancelling their plans to visit the region.

The current political instability in Bangladesh particularly concerns over attacks on religious minorities, has led to a cautious atmosphere. Many potential visitors from Bangladesh, including students seeking educational visas, are hesitant to travel to India, fearing for their safety and future prospects.

Local bus operator Shiv Prasad Ghosh, who runs services between Siliguri and Dhaka, shared similar concerns.

Ghosh stated that their buses, which were once always full of passengers from Bangladesh, had now come to a complete halt. He added that they were facing significant losses and called for both governments to resume dialogue and find a solution.

With the peak tourist season approaching, businesses in Siliguri are struggling. Tourists from Bangladesh, who typically visit for shopping, sightseeing, or education, have cancelled pre-booked accommodations, further deepening the economic crisis.

As tensions continue to affect cross-border movement, Siliguri’s local businesses are urging both governments to take swift action to restore normalcy and improve bilateral relations.