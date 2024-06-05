Prime Minister Lawrence Wong congratulated India's Narendra Modi on his re-election after a landslide Lok Sabha election results on June 4.

"Congratulations @narendramodi on the historic victory by the NDA for the third consecutive term. Look forward to working with you to deepen the Singapore-India partnership and to celebrate the 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties next year," wrote the Singaporean PM.

Modi is poised to form the government for a third consecutive term with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) getting a majority in the Lok Sabha, notwithstanding crushing losses in three Hindi heartland states after a bitterly fought election that was projected as a referendum on his popularity.



The Election Commission of India has declared results for 542 of the 543 Lok Sabha constituencies, with the BJP winning 240 seats and the Congress 99.

On the otherhand, Congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his third consecutive electoral victory, a top American corporate leader exuded confidence about the positive Indo-US momentum continuing.



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"Congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has captured his third term during India's general election. Under his leadership, India has made tremendous progress economically and with digitisation," Cisco Chairman Emeritus John Chambers said in a social media post.



He added, "Keep an eye on India -- I have no doubt this positive momentum will continue."



Husain Haqqani, a former Pakistani ambassador to the US, congratulated the people of India.



"Congratulations to the people of India for going through their 18th parliamentary elections since 1947 and never having to deal with allegations of massive rigging or stolen mandates. That is a commitment to democracy," he said in a social media post.



African-American singer Mary Millben described Modi's third successive electoral victory as a "historic day" for India and the world.



"The reelection of my friend, His Excellency Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the dawn of a New India," she said in a video message.