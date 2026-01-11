Singer-actor Prashant Tamang passes away at 43, leaving music and screen worlds in shock

Prashant Tamang, the celebrated singer and actor who won Indian Idol Season 3, died following a heart attack at the age of 43, sending shockwaves through the entertainment industry and the Gorkha community.

The artist was declared brought dead at a hospital in Dwarka, New Delhi, at approximately 9:00 AM on January 11. He had recently returned to the capital after performing live in Arunachal Pradesh. The sudden cardiac arrest came without warning, as Tamang had shown no prior signs of serious health problems, making his unexpected passing particularly devastating for his family and admirers.

Discussions are currently underway regarding whether his body will be brought back to his hometown of Darjeeling for the last rites or whether the funeral will be conducted in Delhi.

Singer Amit Paul, who shared a close bond with Tamang since their Indian Idol days, expressed his disbelief in an emotional Instagram post. "How's it even fair!!! Keep smiling Dosti!!! The world won't be the same without you!!! I still cannot process this... My brother, my friend, my dosti, @prashanttamangofficial has left for the heavenly abode... I can't believe I'm having to write this."

Born in Darjeeling, West Bengal, Tamang rose to national prominence in 2007 when he won the third season of Indian Idol, becoming the first contestant from the Northeast to claim the title. His victory was seen as a watershed moment for representation in mainstream Indian entertainment.

Beyond his singing career, Tamang ventured into acting and gained recognition for his role in the critically acclaimed web series Paatal Lok, which showcased his versatility as a performer.

His sudden death has left fans and colleagues struggling to come to terms with the loss of an artist who broke barriers and inspired countless aspiring performers from marginalised communities.

Tamang is survived by his wife and young daughter.