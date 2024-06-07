Bollywood singer and composer Vishal Dadlani extended support to CISF constable Kulwinder Kaur if she gets removed from duty for allegedly slapping actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut, at the Chandigarh airport on June 6.

Dadlani shared a note on his Instagram story expressing solidarity with the woman constable. He wrote, "If Ms Kaur is removed from duty, someone get her in touch with me and I will ensure she is gainfully employed."

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) suspended Kulvinder Kaur, following an incident at Chandigarh Airport where she allegedly slapped actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut while she was waiting to board a Delhi flight.

A video emerged featuring Constable Kaur discussing the incident. In the video, Kaur addresses the altercation with Ranaut and explains her actions. She claims that Ranaut had previously made a statement implying that women participating in the farmers' protest were paid Rs 100 each. Kaur revealed that her mother was one of the women involved in the protest at the time.

Earlier, Dadlani had shared another note on his story claiming support for the CISF constable. He wrote, “I do not ever support violence, but I absolutely understand the need of this @official_cisf personnel's anger. If any action is taken against her by the CISF, I will ensure that she has a job waiting for her should she choose to accept it. Jai Hind. Jai Jawaan. Jai Kisaan."