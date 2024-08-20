Maharashtra's Minister for Women and Child Welfare, Aditi Tatkare, addressed the incident of alleged sexual assault in Badlapur, describing it as deeply unfortunate.



The Minister in a press statement confirmed that the state’s Home Ministry has established a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to expedite the inquiry and ensure swift justice.

Taking immediate steps, the state Home Minister has suspended the local police officer who was found to have delayed the registration of the case, reflecting the government’s commitment to accountability.



Further actions have been taken against the educational institution involved, with the school principal facing suspension and the entire management currently under investigation.

Minister Tatkare emphasized that the government is fully focused on delivering justice to the victim and ensuring that those responsible for the heinous crime face the harshest penalties under the law.



She reassured the public that there has been no lapse on the government’s part in taking decisive action against the offenders.

Also read: Massive protests erupt in Badlapur over alleged sexual assault of 2 minor girls

A protest erupted at Badlapur Railway Station on August 20 over the alleged sexual assault of two minor girls at a school in Thane district. Maharashtra Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar confirmed that one suspect has been arrested and vowed to ensure the harshest possible punishment.

Kesarkar expressed concern over the incident, noting that the state education department is fully engaged, with IAS officers investigating. He mentioned the school's non-operational CCTV is under scrutiny, and the Senior PI was transferred for delayed action. He stressed the need for a Fast Track court to ensure maximum punishment, emphasising student safety as the top priority.

A notice has been sent to the school where the incident occurred between August 13 and 16. The minister also announced the formation of Vishakha Committees for all schools, and the suspension of two teachers, the headmaster, a class teacher, and two assistants. The arrested individual faces charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, with a potential sentence of up to 13 and a half years.



