Special Investigation Team (SIT), on May 2, issued a global lookout notice against Janata Dal (Secular) Lok Sabha candidate Prajwal Revanna in the ongoing obscene videos case. The notice covers all international immigration points amidst allegations that Revanna fled to Frankfurt, Germany, on April 26. This follows the viral circulation of explicit videos and photos allegedly showing Revanna engaging in sexual abuse.

Prajwal Revanna, grandson of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, has sought re-election from Hassan on the JD(S) ticket. Despite facing controversy and sexual assault charges, Revanna has requested seven days to appear before the SIT.

Both Prajwal Revanna and his father, DD Revanna, have been summoned by the SIT for questioning. Prajwal informed the probe team of his current location outside Bengaluru. In a related development, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah criticised Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks regarding the case. Shah had stated the BJP cannot stand by those committing atrocities against women, alluding to the Prajwal case.

Meanwhile, a case has been filed against both Revanna and Prajwal at Holenarasipura following a complaint lodged by their former cook and relative. The complaint alleges sexual harassment, including objectionable video calls made by Prajwal to her daughter, prompting her to block him.