‘Situation is dynamic’: MEA puts number of uncontactable Indians in Nepal at 320

At least 320 Indian nationals remain uncontactable following the devastating floods in Nepal, while around 100 people of Indian origin holding foreign citizenship are also yet to be reached, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on August 28.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the figures could change as Indian and Nepalese authorities continue to reconcile multiple lists of missing people and establish contact with those affected by the disaster.

The ministry said 21 Indian nationals rescued from flood-hit areas and brought to Kathmandu reached Delhi on Friday. India's Ambassador to Nepal, Naveen Srivastava, met the group in Kathmandu and enquired about their well-being before their departure.

The MEA also confirmed that 63 Indians working at the Trishuli One hydropower project were rescued on Thursday. Another 96 Indian nationals who had been stranded on the Chinese side have crossed into Nepal by land and efforts are under way to evacuate them.

Jaiswal said further details about the 96 people would be provided after their identities and particulars are verified.

The MEA said around 100 people of Indian origin who had travelled for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra also remain uncontactable. They are citizens of countries other than India.

"The situation is dynamic," Jaiswal said, explaining that the number of missing or uncontactable people could fluctuate as different lists are verified and reconciled.

The MEA's control room in New Delhi is coordinating with control groups at Indian embassies in Kathmandu and Beijing to trace those affected and arrange evacuations.

The update came as Nepal continued large-scale search and rescue operations following the flash floods that struck the Bhotekoshi River area of Rasuwa district on August 26.

According to the latest figures from Nepal's National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA), 538 bodies have been recovered, and 977 people remain missing. At least 73 people have been injured, while 3,742 people have been rescued so far.

Chitwan has recorded the highest number of recovered bodies at 221, followed by Nawalparasi East with 134. Authorities have also recovered 46 bodies or human remains in Gorkha, 37 in Nuwakot, 33 in Dhading, 28 in Tanahun, 27 in Nawalparasi West and 12 in Rasuwa.

The missing include 517 foreign nationals, 127 Nepali citizens living abroad who were visiting the country, and security and government personnel. The list includes 45 Nepal Army personnel, 28 Nepal Police personnel, 15 Customs Office personnel, 13 Armed Police Force personnel and four Immigration Office personnel.

Nepal has deployed 14,821 security personnel for search and rescue operations, including 6,698 from the Nepal Army, 4,473 from the Nepal Police and 3,650 from the Armed Police Force.

The disaster has severely affected road connectivity, although a key road section linking the Rasuwa road network has reopened for small four-wheeled vehicles. Authorities are using helicopters and trucks to move people and relief supplies into affected areas.

Nepal's government has released NPR 10 million each for Rasuwa and Nuwakot and NPR 5 million for Dhading for relief work. Ten truckloads of supplies, including noodles, biscuits, sleeping bags, mattresses and blankets, have been sent to affected areas, with additional food and non-food materials transported by helicopter and road.

Authorities are also maintaining fuel supplies to support rescue operations.

Concerns over further flooding remain after a large barrier lake formed near the confluence of the Chhochen Khola and Purepu Tsangpo rivers reportedly breached on Friday.

Meanwhile, Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah and members of his Council of Ministers have decided to contribute one month's salary to the Prime Minister's Disaster Relief Fund. The government has also directed the Ministry of Finance to prepare a relief and rehabilitation package for people and businesses affected by the floods in Rasuwa and the Bhotekoshi River areas.

India is continuing to monitor the situation and coordinate assistance. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said he had spoken to Indian missions in Kathmandu and Beijing about the rescue and relief operations and received an update on the condition of Indian nationals.

The MEA has also briefed Jaishankar on additional relief supplies to be sent to Nepal.

"We give highest priority to this issue," Jaishankar said in a post on X.