Six Congress MLAs who defected to support the BJP during the recent Rajya Sabha election have been disqualified from the Himachal Pradesh Assembly. Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania announced their disqualification on February 29, citing violations of the anti-defection law.

The disqualification marks a significant development in the ongoing political crisis gripping the state, sparked by the defection of these MLAs. Despite this setback, the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led Congress government has managed to retain stability, successfully passing the budget amidst the turmoil.

Congress leader Vikramaditya Singh, who had earlier resigned as a minister in protest, announced that he would withhold his resignation pending discussions with party leaders. His decision provides a temporary respite for the Congress, which has been working to address internal dissent and external challenges.

Meanwhile, Speaker Pathania also expelled 15 BJP MLAs, including Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, for alleged misconduct within the assembly premises. This move underscores the heightened tensions and partisan divisions within the legislative body.

In response to the crisis, the Congress leadership dispatched a team of observers to Shimla to assess the situation and strategize a course of action. The party's resolve to tackle the challenges ahead was evident as it hinted at the possibility of taking "tough steps" to maintain control in the state.