In a significant breakthrough in the investigation of the unprecedented Parliament security breach that unfolded on December 13, the Delhi Police apprehended Mahesh Kumawat, the sixth accused linked to the meticulously orchestrated conspiracy. The arrest transpired after an extensive interrogation session where officials affirmed Mahesh's complicity in the incident that captured national attention.

Hailing from the Nagaur district of Rajasthan, Mahesh had arrived in the capital on the fateful day when two individuals breached the sanctity of the Lok Sabha chamber, unleashing chaos by igniting smoke canisters. The ensuing manhunt eventually led investigators to Mahesh, whose involvement extended to harboring the key conspirator, Lalit Jha, in his Rajasthan hideout following the breach.

Sources within the police department disclosed that Mahesh actively participated in the destruction of mobile phones belonging to the initial four accused individuals, enhancing the clandestine nature of the operation. His communication with Neelam Devi, arrested for protesting outside Parliament as their cohorts infiltrated the Lok Sabha, further solidified his role in the meticulously coordinated attack.

Thursday witnessed the surrender of both Mahesh Kumawat and Lalit Jha at a New Delhi police station, with Lalit's formal arrest documented on Friday. While Mahesh's cousin Kailash underwent questioning, he remains unarrested at present.

The initial incident, on November 13, involved Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D breaching the Lok Sabha chamber, releasing yellow smoke canisters, and shouting slogans during Zero Hour. Concurrently, Amol Shinde and Neelam Devi, the other two accused, discharged colored smoke canisters while chanting "tanashahi nahi chalegi (dictatorship won't be allowed)" outside Parliament premises. All four were subsequently arrested and charged with terrorism.

Following the extensive interrogation, law enforcement officials stated that the accused harbored a desire "to create anarchy" in the country, using the incident as leverage to coerce the government into meeting their undisclosed demands.