A major development has rocked the high-profile Sheena Bora murder case. The prosecution has informed the special CBI court that a crucial piece of physical evidence cannot be traced despite an extensive search.

The Pen police had recovered the missing evidence in 2012 the year Sheena Bora was allegedly murdered, which consisted of skeletal remains.

Public Prosecutor CJ Nandode informed the special CBI court in Mumbai that the bones, could not be located despite a thorough search.

The bones are crucial for forensic analysis.

The development comes during the testimony of Dr Zeba Khan, a forensic expert from JJ Hospital who initially examined the bones in 2012 and confirmed they were human remains.

Meanwhile, the prosecution had earlier requested additional time to locate the bones, which defence lawyers did not oppose.

However, after failing to find them, the prosecution is reportedly prepared to proceed with Dr Khan's testimony without presenting the bones as evidence. This move, likely to weaken the prosecution's case, was met with no objection from the defence.

The CBI has alleged that Sheena Bora was strangled by her mother, Indrani Mukerjea, her ex-husband Sanjeev Khanna, and driver Shyamwar Rai in 2012.

The body was then allegedly transported to Pen village and burned.

In 2012, the Pen police recovered remains, initiating an investigation that remained unresolved until 2015, when Rai's arrest led to the revelation of the alleged murder. Following Rai's arrest, Khar police retrieved additional remains from the disposal site in 2015. These remains were subsequently sent to AIIMS, Delhi, for further examination to ascertain their correlation with the remains discovered in 2012 and to ascertain gender, age, and cause of death.

The CBI maintains that both sets of remains belong to Sheena Bora. However, Indrani Mukerjea's lawyer, Ranjeet Sangle argued that the remains from 2012 and 2015 are not from the same person.