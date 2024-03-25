Karnataka minister Shivaraj Tangadagi has ignited a firestorm of controversy with his recent remarks, advocating for the physical punishment of youths or students chanting slogans in support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Tangadagi's inflammatory statement was made during a Congress workers' meeting held in Karatagi, Koppal district.

In his address, the minister lambasted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), alleging their failure on the development front and criticizing their inability to fulfill electoral promises, particularly regarding job creation. "They should be ashamed, with what face are they coming to seek votes. They are incompetent to do even a single development work. They had promised to give two crore jobs. Did they give jobs to anyone? When asked for jobs they say -- sell 'pakoras'," Tangadagi remarked.

Tangadagi's statement took a contentious turn when he proclaimed, "If any students or youths still say 'Modi, Modi' (slogans), they should be slapped… One has to be ashamed." The minister's call for violence has drawn swift condemnation from the BJP, with senior party leader C T Ravi denouncing the Congress on social media platform X, accusing them of resorting to desperate measures in anticipation of electoral defeat.

Similarly, BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya launched a scathing attack on the Congress, accusing them of assaulting the youth for their support of Prime Minister Modi. Malviya emphasized the rejection of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi by the younger generation and asserted that resorting to violence against them is reprehensible.