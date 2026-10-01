Smit Machchhar is a 'hero': PM Modi praises Indian pilot for averting Flydubai mid-air tragedy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, October 1 hailed Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar as a “hero” after he was seriously injured in a cockpit attack aboard a Flydubai flight and helped avert what Israeli officials described as an attempt to crash the aircraft.

Machchhar, the captain of Flydubai flight FZ1073 travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv, was reportedly stabbed by his co-pilot during the flight on Wednesday. The aircraft subsequently made an emergency landing in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, after plunging nearly 14,000 feet in a matter of seconds. All 174 people on board were eventually reported safe.

“Captain Smit Machchhar is a hero,” Modi said in a post on X on Thursday.

“In the face of the gravest danger and despite being seriously injured, he showed immense courage and an unwavering resolve to protect the lives of others. His valour helped save hundreds of lives and avert a great tragedy,” the Prime Minister said.

“India is proud of Captain Machchhar. Praying for his speedy recovery, renewed strength and good health,” Modi added.

According to accounts released by Israeli officials, the confrontation began after the co-pilot allegedly attacked Machchhar in the cockpit, causing the aircraft to lose altitude rapidly. Despite his injuries, Machchhar was able to open the cockpit door, allowing passengers and crew members to enter and overpower the attacker. Two other Flydubai pilots who were travelling on the aircraft then helped bring the plane under control and land it safely at Tabuk.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also praised Machchhar for his actions, saying the Indian pilot's response helped prevent a major mid-air disaster. Netanyahu said Machchhar had been seriously injured but managed to open the cockpit door, enabling passengers and crew to intervene.

US President Donald Trump separately described Machchhar as a hero while recounting his conversation with Netanyahu about the incident.

Indian authorities in Saudi Arabia said Machchhar was receiving medical treatment at a hospital in Tabuk and that they were in contact with his family and Saudi authorities. The Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia said his condition was stable. Reports said Machchhar underwent surgery following the incident.

Machchhar, who is from Mumbai, has extensive experience flying Boeing 737 aircraft. According to his professional profile, he spent more than 11 years with SpiceJet before joining Flydubai in 2022 as a captain. His profile lists nearly 9,750 hours of flying experience.

Flydubai has said that an incident occurred while the aircraft was en route but cautioned against speculation, stating that the underlying reasons and motives were not yet known and remained subject to a formal investigation. The airline also suspended flights to and from Israel following the incident.

Saudi authorities are investigating the incident, while the alleged attacker remains in custody. The exact circumstances behind the cockpit confrontation and the motive remain unclear.