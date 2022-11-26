Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, along with party's general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, on November 26 performed 'Ma Narmada' aarti at Omkareshwar in Madhya Pradesh, however, things did not go well in the Congress camp as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) slammed Rahul Gandhi for insulting Hindus.

This comes after the Congress leader posted a photo of him wherein Rahul Gandhi was seen offering prayers at Lord Omkareshwar Temple, one of the twelve Jyotirlingas, along with Narmada Aarti donning 'Om' scarf, however, the scarf with the 'Om' symbol was placed upside down on his shoulders.

Taking a jibe at the post, sharing the photo upside down, the Union minister of Women and Child Development wrote, “Ab theek hai (Now it's OK.)”

अब ठीक है।



ॐ नमः शिवाय 🙏 pic.twitter.com/9wLqgXte6Z — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) November 25, 2022

It is to be mentioned here that, earlier during a rally in the Gujarat election, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that with the beard on Rahul Gandhi, "He looks like Saddam Hussein".

Speaking at the rally, Assam Chief Minister said, "I just saw that his looks have also changed. But if you have to change the looks, at least make it like Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel or even Jawaharlal Nehru will do. It will be even better if he looks like Gandhiji. But why is your face turning into Saddam Hussein?"

Notably, it is not the first instance where BJP targeted RaGa as on several occasions the saffron party criticizes him or slam him for his acts and speeches.

In one of these instances, when the ''Bharat Jodo Yatra'' was launched, the Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma taking a dig at Rahul Gandhi, said, '' He (Rahul Gandhi) should go to Pakistan for Bharat Jodo Yatra he wants unification.''

Notably, after completing its Maharashtra leg, the yatra reached the BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh on November 23 from the Burhanpur district.

The yatra is said to travel 380 kilometres in 12 days across Madhya Pradesh's Malwa-Nimar area before entering Rajasthan. This agricultural region is home to a huge number of tribals.