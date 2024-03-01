The Indian Meteorological Department predicted that several areas of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are likely to experience rainfall and snowfall till March 3.

Heavy to very heavy snow, rain, and hailstorms are predicted on March 1-2, intensifying the impact of a western disturbance.

Following a week marked by three Western Disturbances across India's northernmost regions, which resulted in light to moderate precipitation, including isolated hailstorms across central India and heavy rain in parts of the northeast, the weather department released a comprehensive weather update and a two-week forecast from February 29 to March 13.

In various areas, the extended prediction for the next two weeks predicts severe winds, heavy snowfall, and hailstorms in early March. In parts of central and southern India, on the other hand, isolated to scattered showers are expected.

The Madden Julian Oscillation (MJO) index is currently in phase 3, and models predict that it will stay in phase 4 for some time to come, which will reduce the likelihood of cyclogenesis in the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal. The first week of March is expected to bring widespread rain and snowfall as a result of the Western Disturbances in the Western Himalayan Region, with certain parts of the northern plains expecting torrential downpours and hailstorms.

The second week of March implies near-normal rainfall activity in the Western Himalayan and south Peninsular regions, while other parts of the country may experience below-normal levels. The maximum temperature is projected to rise by 2-4°C during the second week, especially in south Peninsular India, Maharashtra, and Karnataka.