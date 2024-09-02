A soldier was injured on September 2 after terrorists attacked the Sunjwan army camp near the Santry Post area, Jammu Darbar in Jammu and Kashmir.

The area in the camp is manned by the 36 Infantry Brigade.

Sources told India Today that a search operation has been launched in the area for the terrorists.

It may be mentioned that security forces foiled an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control (LOC) in the Gurez sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district on August 31.

A gunfight had broken out between infiltrating terrorists and the Indian Army after the movement of terrorists was observed near the LOC.

At least three terrorists were also killed in two separate encounters along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district last week.

According to the Indian Army's Chinar Corps, two terrorists were killed by the security forces in an encounter in Kupwara's Machil sector, while another terrorist was gunned down in Kupwara's Tangdhar sector.

The tension between security forces and terrorists has escalated ahead of the Assembly elections in the Union Territory, which will begin on September 18.