A soldier lost his life during a gunfight with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district on Thursday, officials confirmed.

The encounter broke out in the Dudu-Basantgarh region as security forces carried out a cordon and search operation following credible intelligence inputs.

According to the White Knight Corps, the joint operation with the Jammu and Kashmir Police was launched after receiving specific information about terrorist movement in the area. The exchange of fire began during the operation and resulted in the fatality of one army personnel.

"Based on specific intelligence, a joint operation with Jammu and Kashmir Police was launched today in the Basantgarh area of Udhampur," the White Knight Corps said on X. "Contact was established and a fierce firefight ensued."

The identity of the soldier has not been released yet, and the operation is still ongoing as forces continue to scour the dense forested area for remaining militants. (PTI)