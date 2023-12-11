Solicitor General Tushar Mehta has spoken about the Supreme Court's verdict on Article 370, stating that a past 'Himalayan constitutional blunder' has been rectified by the Centre.

The Supreme Court upheld the constitutionality of Article 370's abrogation, which previously granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Following the judgement, Mehta issued a statement commending the court's interpretation of the law. He marked the date as a significant one in Indian history, noting the correction of a past constitutional blunder of great magnitude by the government.

Mehta praised the determination of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah in making this historical decision possible.

He also expressed his gratitude to the Supreme Court judges for their patient hearing and judgement, which he believes upholds the rule of law and fundamental rights of equality for all J&K residents. In 2019, the Centre revoked Jammu and Kashmir's special status via a Presidential order.

The Supreme Court was hearing pleas challenging the validity of this action, which were deemed unconstitutional.