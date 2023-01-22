Union Minister Kiren Rijiju has slammed the people who targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the controversial BBC series.

He said that for "some people consider the BBC over the Supreme Court of India". Rijiju said that they "lower" the country's dignity and image to any extent to "please their moral masters".

Taking to Twitter, Rijiju said that minorities in the country are moving ahead positively. "Minorities, or for that matter every community in India is moving ahead positively. India's image cannot be disgraced by malicious campaigns launched inside or outside India. PM @narendramodi Ji's voice is the voice of 1.4 billion Indians," Rijiju tweeted.

Taking to Twitter, Rijiju said that minorities in the country are moving ahead positively. "Minorities, or for that matter every community in India is moving ahead positively. India's image cannot be disgraced by malicious campaigns launched inside or outside India. PM @narendramodi Ji's voice is the voice of 1.4 billion Indians," Rijiju tweeted.

A new BBC series called “India: The Modi Question” that puts under scrutiny Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s approach towards India’s Muslim population has fuelled controversy, sparking backlash eminent citizens, including Retired Judges, Retired Bureaucrats including Ambassadors and Retired Armed forces officers.

The first episode of the two-part series aired on January 17, and the second part is due to be broadcast next week on January 24.

“Narendra Modi’s premiership has been dogged by persistent allegations about the attitude of his Government towards India’s Muslim population. This series investigates these allegations and examines Modi’s backstory, as well as other questions about his politics when it comes to India’s largest religious minority,” BBC said.

In the first episode of the series, BBC investigates Modi’s rise through the ranks of the leading right-wing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), leading up to his appointment as the Chief Minister of the state of Gujarat in 2001. That’s where the controversy starts.