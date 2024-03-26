Sonam Wangchuk, the renowned climate activist, concluded his 21-day hunger strike on Tuesday, as per report. Wangchuk initiated the "Climate Fast for 21 days (extendable till death)" on March 6, with a primary focus on addressing climate-related challenges and advocating for Ladakh's statehood.

Throughout the 21-day protest, Wangchuk highlighted the dire environmental issues faced by the planet, particularly emphasizing the Himalayan region and the Tibetan plateau. Despite enduring harsh conditions with hundreds of supporters braving -10°C temperatures overnight and thousands gathering during the day, he expressed disappointment in the government's silence.

"We need statesmen of integrity, farsightedness & wisdom in this country & not just shortsighted characterless politicians. And I very much hope that @narendramodi ji and @AmitShah ji will soon prove that they are statesmen...," Wangchuk conveyed in a post on social media platform X.

The core of Wangchuk's protest extended beyond climate concerns; he also championed the demand for statehood for Ladakh, urging its inclusion in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution. This demand reflects the longstanding aspiration of the Ladakhi people for greater autonomy and recognition of their unique cultural and geographical identity.