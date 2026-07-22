Sonam Wangchuk says he will end hunger strike if centre assures no action against student protesters

Activist Sonam Wangchuk on Wednesday, July 22, said he would end his indefinite hunger strike if the Centre gives an unequivocal assurance that no punitive or retaliatory action will be taken against students and youth who participated in protests over the alleged irregularities in competitive examinations.

In a letter addressed to Union Ministers J P Nadda and Jitendra Singh, Wangchuk said the two leaders, who met him at Medanta Hospital on Tuesday night, had assured him that the government would positively consider his two other key demands—providing adequate compensation to the families of students who died by suicide following the alleged NEET paper leak and holding a meaningful discussion in Parliament on examination reforms, including considering the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

"Therefore, I respectfully request an unequivocal assurance from the government that none of the young protesters will face any punitive or retaliatory legal action for participating in this movement. Their only 'offence' has been to raise their voice for a fair and accountable education system," Wangchuk wrote.

He said he would end his fast if such an assurance was given.

"If such an assurance is given, I shall end my fast with faith that the government has heard not only my appeal but also the aspirations of lakhs of young Indians. In the absence of such an assurance, I will be forced to continue my fast indefinitely," he said.

Sharing the letter on social media platform X, Wangchuk said that once the government provides the assurance, he would also appeal to students protesting peacefully to suspend their agitation and enter into dialogue with the Centre.

Referring to the July 20 'Chalo Sansad' march, Wangchuk claimed the protest remained peaceful despite what he described as excessive police action and said participants should not face legal consequences for exercising their democratic rights.

He said around 65 Members of Parliament from different political parties had written to him, while several leaders had personally appealed to him to end his fast.

Earlier in the day, a delegation of Opposition MPs, including Congress MP Vivek Tankha, CPI(M) MP John Brittas, and Trinamool Congress MP Sagarika Ghose, met Wangchuk at Medanta Hospital and urged him to end his hunger strike.

In a joint letter, the MPs assured him that issues relating to examination reforms and accountability in the education sector would be raised in Parliament. They also pledged to oppose any coercive action against students participating in peaceful protests.

Wangchuk has been on an indefinite hunger strike since June 28 after joining the Cockroach Janta Party-led agitation demanding accountability over alleged examination irregularities, reforms in the education system and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

He is currently undergoing treatment at Medanta Hospital after being shifted from Safdarjung Hospital following directions from the Delhi High Court.