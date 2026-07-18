Sonam Wangchuk shifted to Safdarjung Hospital, wife seeks family consent before medical intervention

Activist Sonam Wangchuk was admitted to Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital on Saturday, July 18 after being shifted from the protest site at Jantar Mantar, where he had been observing a 20-day fast against alleged irregularities in the education system.

Following his hospitalisation, Wangchuk's wife, Gitanjali J Angmo, urged the hospital authorities not to administer any oral or intravenous treatment without obtaining consent from the family and the doctors who had been monitoring his health throughout the course of the fast.

In a social media post, Angmo said she was present at Safdarjung Hospital and requested that no medical intervention be carried out without prior approval. "I am at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi where @Wangchuk66 has been admitted. Nothing should be administered to him orally or intravenous without taking consent from me, his family and his doctors who have been monitoring his health for the past 20 days," she wrote.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Police said Wangchuk was shifted to the hospital in compliance with directions of the Delhi High Court and on the recommendation of medical experts.

In a statement posted on social media, the police said the decision to remove Wangchuk from the protest site was taken solely to ensure that he received essential medical care, adding that he had been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital for necessary treatment.

Wangchuk had been on an indefinite fast at Jantar Mantar to protest what he described as irregularities in the education system. His hospitalisation comes amid growing concern over his health after nearly three weeks without food.