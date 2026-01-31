Sonam Wangchuk taken to AIIMS Jodhpur amid health concerns

Activist and scientist Sonam Wangchuk was taken to AIIMS Jodhpur for medical examination on January 31, after complaining of stomach-related problems, officials said.

Wangchuk, who has been lodged in Jodhpur Central Jail since September 27, 2025, was escorted to the hospital’s emergency department following directions issued by the Supreme Court. He spent around one and a half hours at the gastroenterology department before being taken back to the jail, officials said.

According to AIIMS sources, Wangchuk has been experiencing stomach-related issues and had also visited the hospital on January 30, for medical tests.

The Supreme Court is currently hearing a petition filed by Wangchuk’s wife and has sought his medical report by February 2. During a hearing on Thursday, the court directed the jail administration to arrange an examination by a specialist doctor, specifically a gastroenterologist, at a government hospital.

A bench comprising Justice Arvind Kumar and Justice PB Varale said medical treatment must be provided in accordance with the patient’s needs, taking note of submissions regarding Wangchuk’s deteriorating health.

During the hearing, Additional Solicitor General K M Nataraj, appearing for the Rajasthan government, informed the court that jail doctors had examined Wangchuk 21 times over the past four months, with the most recent examination conducted on January 26.

However, Wangchuk’s counsel Kapil Sibal objected to the submission, stating that his client was suffering from persistent stomach pain, which he attributed to the quality of water provided in jail.

The court accepted the argument that specialist medical care was necessary and directed the authorities to ensure appropriate treatment.

Officials said Wangchuk has raised concerns about his health condition while in custody on several occasions.