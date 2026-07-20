Sonam Wangchuk to end fast if Parliament takes up education accountability: Gitanjali Angmo

Activist Sonam Wangchuk will end his indefinite hunger strike if political leaders assure him that the issue of education accountability will be taken up during the Monsoon Session of Parliament beginning Monday, July 20, his wife Gitanjali J. Angmo said on Sunday Juy 19.

Addressing protesters at Jantar Mantar, where the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has been leading a protest over the alleged NEET paper leak and demanding education reforms, Angmo said Wangchuk had conveyed that he would call off his fast if political parties committed to raising the issue in Parliament.

"If political leaders meet Sonam at the hospital and assure him that they will raise the issue of education accountability during the Monsoon Session, he will end his hunger strike tomorrow. If there is no assurance or accountability, he will continue his fast," she said.

Angmo said Wangchuk has continued his fast despite being admitted to Safdarjung Hospital two days ago.

"He has not broken his fast even after being in the hospital for two days. He will break his fast only when he gets an assurance that the biggest platform in the country—Parliament—will take up this issue," she said.

Ahead of the CJP's proposed "Chalo Sansad" march on Monday, Angmo appealed to supporters to maintain peace and discipline, saying Wangchuk had urged protesters to ensure the demonstration remains peaceful and is not misused.

She also said Wangchuk's health remains stable.

"Sonam's health is perfectly fine. I tried my best in the High Court to have him shifted to a private hospital, but I could not succeed," she said.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi High Court declined to interfere with Wangchuk's treatment at Safdarjung Hospital, observing that shifting the fasting activist from Jantar Mantar to a government hospital could not be termed arbitrary.

Justice Mini Pushkarna, during a special Sunday hearing, said doctors at Safdarjung Hospital were closely monitoring Wangchuk and found no grounds to issue an interim order directing his transfer to a private hospital.

Wangchuk was taken to Safdarjung Hospital by Delhi Police on Saturday after completing three weeks of fasting at the CJP protest site at Jantar Mantar. Both Angmo and the CJP have maintained that he has continued his hunger strike at the hospital and has refused intravenous fluids.

The CJP and Wangchuk are demanding accountability over the alleged NEET paper leak, action against those responsible, comprehensive reforms in the education system, and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the handling of competitive examinations.

The "Chalo Sansad" march is scheduled to coincide with the opening day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, which will continue until August 13. The CJP has said the march will be peaceful and aimed at urging Parliament to prioritise the issue of education accountability.