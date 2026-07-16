Sonam Wangchuk's health deteriorates as indefinite hunger strike enters 19th day

The health condition of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk has deteriorated significantly as his indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar entered its 19th consecutive day on Thursday, July 16, prompting his medical team to warn of impending multi-organ complications if the fast continues.

Wangchuk began his fast on June 28 after joining an ongoing demonstration organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP). The protest is centred on demands for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged nationwide examination irregularities, including the high-profile NEET paper leak controversy.

Addressing the media during a medical briefing on Thursday, Wangchuk's attending physician, Dr Satish Lamba, said the prolonged fast had taken a severe toll on the activist's health. According to the doctor, Wangchuk has lost more than 9 kilograms since the start of the hunger strike, with his body weight now reduced to 56.9 kg.

Providing an update on his clinical condition, Dr Lamba said, "Today, on the 19th day of hunger strike, his total weight loss exceeds 9 kilograms. His blood sugar today is 80 mg/dL, and his pulse is 72 beats per minute. His blood pressure readings are 105/61 mmHg while lying down and 101/65 mmHg while sitting."

The medical team said Wangchuk remains adequately hydrated and mentally alert, with healthcare personnel maintaining round-the-clock monitoring of his vital parameters. However, doctors cautioned that his internal biochemical indicators point to a worsening condition.

Dr Lamba said Wangchuk has entered the second stage of prolonged starvation, marked by elevated uric acid levels resulting from muscle breakdown.

"The second stage involves elevated uric acid levels, indicating muscle breakdown and consumption, which has caused the rise in blood uric acid," he said.

Doctors warned that the activist is approaching a critical phase in which the body's energy reserves shift from fat and muscle consumption to placing direct stress on vital organs, significantly increasing the risk of serious complications if the hunger strike continues.