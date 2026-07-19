Sonam Wangchuk's wife moves Delhi HC to shift him to private hospital

Activist Sonam Wangchuk's wife, Gitanjali J Angmo, has approached the Delhi High Court seeking permission to transfer him from Safdarjung Hospital to a private medical facility, saying she has "lost faith" in the government hospital and will seek an urgent hearing on Sunday, July 19.

In a series of posts on X, Angmo alleged that despite repeated requests, the hospital had refused to discharge Wangchuk or allow his transfer to a private hospital of the family's choice. She also claimed that heavy police deployment at the hospital had severely restricted the family's movement.

Calling the situation "illegal detention", Angmo said around 30 police personnel were stationed on their hospital floor, with more than 100 deployed across the hospital premises. She argued that no family should have to fight for the right to decide where a loved one receives medical treatment.

She further alleged that Safdarjung Hospital's public health bulletin had omitted the actual reading of Wangchuk's potassium level.

Wangchuk was taken to Safdarjung Hospital by Delhi Police on Saturday, the 21st day of his indefinite hunger strike, which began on June 28 in support of the Cockroach Janata Party's (CJP) protest over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination and the reported deaths of students linked to the controversy.

Meanwhile, Wangchuk issued a handwritten appeal from the hospital, describing the proposed July 20 march to Parliament as India's "second freedom movement" and urging supporters to ensure its success.

The note, shared on X through his wife, called for "freedom from injustice" over alleged examination paper leaks and "freedom from fear", which he linked to what he described as his "illegal detention" at Safdarjung Hospital.

"20th July. India's second freedom movement. Freedom from injustice (like paper leaks). Freedom from fear (my illegal detention). March to the Parliament. Please make it a big success," the message read. It was signed, "Sent through Gitanjali from my illegal detention at Safdarjung."

Wangchuk has maintained that he is being kept at the hospital against his wishes after being removed from the protest site at Jantar Mantar.

The CJP has called for the July 20 Parliament march, demanding accountability over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations, reforms to the examination system and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.