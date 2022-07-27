Congress party president Sonia Gandhi will be appearing before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) today for the third round of questioning in connection with the alleged money laundering case in the Congress-supported Young Indian Private Ltd, which owns the National Herald newspaper.

The ED questioned the Congress chief for almost 6 hours on July 25 and asked her to appear again on Wednesday.

According to officials, the Congress chief was asked to respond to 30 sets of questions about the involvement in National Herald newspaper and the Young Indian Pvt Ltd.

On Tuesday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was detained by Delhi Police during a protest march from Parliament to Vijay Chowk over the Enforcement Directorate’s questioning of his mother and Congress president Sonia

Gandhi in an alleged money laundering case in New Delhi.

The Congress party is staging a 'satyagraha' across India to protest the ED’s summons to party President Sonia Gandhi in the money laundering case linked to the National Herald newspaper.

Congress MPs marched from Gandhi Statue in the Parliament premises today towards Vijay Chowk, in protest against ED questioning.