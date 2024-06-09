Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi has been unanimously elected as the Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) Chairperson. Rajeev Shukla, a party leader, confirmed on Saturday evening that Gandhi has accepted the post.

Earlier in the day, the Extended Congress Working Committee (CWC) passed a unanimous resolution requesting senior party leader Rahul Gandhi to take on the role of Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha. Congress leader KC Venugopal, speaking at a press conference in New Delhi after the CWC meeting, expressed confidence that Rahul Gandhi’s leadership would establish a strong and vigilant opposition.

Jairam Ramesh, another senior Congress leader, remarked that the recent elections have boosted the party's morale. He mentioned that the Congress would conduct a thorough analysis of its performance at the state level.

During the CWC meeting, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge congratulated the newly elected members who succeeded despite challenging conditions. He highlighted that the Congress won both seats in Manipur, where the Nyay Yatra started, as well as seats in Nagaland, Assam, and Meghalaya. Kharge emphasized the significant support the Congress received nationwide for its efforts to safeguard democracy and the Constitution. He also noted that the party would work in unity with its I.N.D.I.A bloc partners both within and outside Parliament.

The meeting was attended by senior party leaders, including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, among others.