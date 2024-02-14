Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi has officially entered the race for the Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan, as she filed her nomination papers in Jaipur. The prominent political figure was accompanied by her son Rahul Gandhi, daughter Priyanka Gandhi, former chief minister Ashok Gehlot, PCC chief Govind Singh Dotasra, and leader of the opposition Tikaram Jully during the nomination process at the Vidhan Sabha.

Gehlot, expressing his views, highlighted the significance of Sonia Gandhi choosing Rajasthan as her Rajya Sabha constituency. He stated that her decision sends a positive message not only to the party cadre but also to the people. Gehlot emphasized that while Sonia Gandhi had the option to represent any state in the Rajya Sabha, her preference for Rajasthan would resonate globally. He added that her choice would become a topic of discussion across the country and the world, underscoring the pride felt by the people of Rajasthan. Gehlot predicted that the NDA Government would now be on alert due to Sonia Gandhi's experienced and prominent presence in the state.

This move by Sonia Gandhi is expected to have a considerable impact on the political landscape, with the potential to shape discussions both within the Congress party and beyond. The former Congress president's decision to file her nomination in Rajasthan is seen as a strategic move, showcasing her experience and garnering attention on a broader scale.