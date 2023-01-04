Sonia Gandhi, the former Congress president, was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi today (January 4) for treatment of a viral respiratory infection.

According to reports, Sonia Gandhi's daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accompanied her to the hospital in the morning.

Later, the hospital issued a health advisory.

"Mrs. Sonia Gandhi, Chairperson, UPA has been admitted to our hospital today. She has been admitted in the Department of Chest Medicine under the care of Dr. Arup Basu and his team. Mrs. Gandhi has been admitted for observation and treatment of a viral respiratory infection," said Dr Ajay Swaroop, chairman of the hospital's board of management while talking to the reporters.

Reports also suggested that Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra returned to Delhi after walking seven kilometres in the Bharat Jodo Yatra, which entered Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday evening because Sonia Gandhi has been ill since Tuesday.

The Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed its journey at 6 a.m. on Wednesday after spending the night in Mavikalan, Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, on the other hand, did not join Rahul Gandhi at the resumption of the yatra.