Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi is likely to be the lead speaker of Congress on Women's Reservation Bill in Lok Sabha today, sources said.

The bill, which provides 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies, was tabled in the Lok Sabha by the Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on September 19 during the ongoing special session of Parliament.

The bill named as 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam' is slated for discussion today (September 20), the third day of the five-day long special session of Parliament.

Union ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Smriti Irani will keep forth Centre's stand while Sonia Gandhi will take the lead for Congress.



Also read : Law Minister tables women’s reservation bill in Lok Sabha