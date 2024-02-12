Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi may end up running for the Rajya Sabha elections from Rajasthan. This has been stated by sources close to the Congress party. Presently, Gandhi serves as a Lok Sabha MP representing Rae Bareli constituency.

Rajya Sabha MP Akhilesh Prasad Singh could be nominated as the Congress candidate from Bihar. Sources have further stated that other leaders likely to be fielded by the Congress for Rajya Sabha polls include Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Ajay Maken.

The Congress is expected to announce its candidates within the next one or two days.

Rajya Sabha elections for as many as 56 seats in 15 states are all set to be held on February 27. The last date for filing nomination papers is February 15.

Notably, on Monday, the Madhya Pradesh Congress unit appealed to former party chief Sonia Gandhi to represent the state in Rajya Sabha.

Similarly, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy last week had urged Sonia Gandhi to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha polls from the state's Khammam seat. The request to Sonia Gandhi was being made as people see her as the "mother of Telangana" who gave it statehood, said Revanth Reddy.

