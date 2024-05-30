The Southwest Monsoon has officially set in over Kerala and has made significant progress across most parts of Northeast India, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). As of May 30, the monsoon has advanced into Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, and most regions of Tripura, Meghalaya, and Assam.

The IMD reports that conditions are favourable for the further advancement of the Southwest Monsoon. The monsoon is expected to progress into additional areas including parts of the central Arabian Sea, the remaining regions of the southeast Arabian Sea, Lakshadweep, Kerala, and some parts of Karnataka.

It is also predicted to advance into more areas of south Tamil Nadu, the Gulf of Mannar, Southwest and Central Bay of Bengal, the remaining parts of Northeast Bay of Bengal, Assam, Meghalaya, and parts of Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim over the next 2-3 days.