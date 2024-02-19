Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav announced on Monday that his party is poised to join Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Nyay Yatra once the intricacies of a seat-sharing agreement between the two parties are finalized. Speaking on the progress of negotiations, Yadav stated that talks between the Samajwadi Party and the Congress are progressing, with both parties having exchanged lists outlining their respective demands for the distribution of parliamentary seats in Uttar Pradesh.

"Right now talks are going on, lists have come from them, we have also given them the list. The moment seat distribution is done, Samajwadi Party will join their Nyaya Yatra," remarked Akhilesh Yadav on the current status of discussions.

However, sources within the Samajwadi Party revealed that while the number of seats and their respective constituencies had been previously agreed upon, Rahul Gandhi's insistence on certain seats has led to delays in finalizing the alliance. Negotiations involving Akhilesh Yadav, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, and Mallikarjun Kharge have been underway, yet a conclusive agreement on seat allocation remains elusive.

Earlier this month, Akhilesh Yadav had accepted an invitation extended by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge to participate in the Bharat Nyay Yatra, expressing his intent to join the rally either in Amethi or Raebareli, two significant political bastions in Uttar Pradesh.

Notably, the Samajwadi Party had recently offered the Congress 11 parliamentary seats in Uttar Pradesh for the upcoming polls, demonstrating a willingness to collaborate in the electoral arena.