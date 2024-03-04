Indian authorities have apprehended three individuals and launched a search for four others following an appalling incident involving the alleged assault and gang-rape of a Spanish tourist couple, as confirmed by officials and the victims themselves.

The victims, identified as Spanish citizens, were discovered by police on March 1, around 11 pm local time (1730 GMT), battered and in distress on a roadside in Dumka, located in eastern India, revealed Pitamber Singh Kherwar, superintendent of police in the area, during a press briefing on March 2.

While Superintendent Kherwar refrained from disclosing detailed information regarding the crime or unveiling the identities of the victims, he disclosed that the couple reported to authorities that they had been subjected to a horrendous assault by a group of seven men, resulting in what they described as a violation of their modesty.

In an interview with Spanish TV channel Antena 3 on March 2, the couple, known as Vicente and Fernanda, recounted the harrowing ordeal. Fernanda, who holds joint Brazilian-Spanish nationality, tearfully narrated how she was allegedly subjected to rape by multiple assailants while Vicente endured repeated physical assaults.

The couple disclosed that they had set up camp near the site of the attack due to a lack of nearby lodging options.

"They raped me, they took turns while some watched and they stayed like that for about two hours," Fernanda recounted in the interview.

Earlier over the weekend, the couple shared a video detailing the traumatic experience on their joint Instagram account, which boasts nearly 200,000 followers. However, the video is no longer accessible.

In a subsequent video, Vicente and Fernanda, with visible bruises on Fernanda's face, expressed gratitude to their supporters for the outpouring of solidarity.

In response to the incident, the Spanish Foreign Ministry announced on Sunday its dispatch of personnel to the region and confirmed ongoing coordination with local authorities. Similarly, the Brazilian Foreign Ministry asserted its efforts to establish contact with the Brazilian citizen involved through its embassy in New Delhi, reaffirming its commitment to extending all necessary assistance.

Superintendent Kherwar disclosed on March 2 that one of the detained individuals had provided authorities with information regarding other perpetrators allegedly involved in the crime. He further revealed that forensic experts from a science laboratory were aiding in the investigation.