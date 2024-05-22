A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been assembled to delve into the alleged killing of Bangladeshi Member of Parliament (MP) Anwarul Azim Anar, whose lifeless body was discovered in Kolkata, West Bengal. Anar, who entered India on May 12, was last seen on May 13 afternoon, accompanying friends for a medical check-up at a residence in Bidhannagar near Kolkata.

Akhilesh Chaturvedi, an Inspector-General of Police (IGP) within the Crime Investigation Department (CID), revealed that the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) prompted the West Bengal government to investigate the case following Anar's disappearance.

"After Anwarul Azim Anar went missing, his daughter attempted to contact him unsuccessfully. Consequently, a missing person's report was lodged at Baranagar Police Station. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been convened to probe the case diligently. CID is currently investigating the matter," stated the IGP to ANI.

Bangladesh Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan, addressing a news conference in Dhaka, disclosed that the MP was murdered in Kolkata. According to reports from the Bangladesh newspaper Daily Star, the minister asserted that Bangladesh Police had apprehended three individuals in connection with the incident. "Our investigation suggests that all perpetrators involved are Bangladeshis, indicating a premeditated murder," he remarked.

The development has stirred widespread concern and garnered significant attention from authorities in both Bangladesh and India. As investigations unfold, the formation of the SIT underscores the commitment of law enforcement agencies to unravel the circumstances surrounding Anwarul Azim Anar's tragic demise. The collaborative efforts between the two nations aim to ensure justice is served and the perpetrators are brought to account for their actions.

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