In a bid to enhance policing and ensure the safety and security of North-Eastern people, Gorkhas of Darjeeling, and Ladakh residents living in Delhi, the Special Police Unit for North-Eastern Region (SPUNER) has initiated a census collection drive. The circular issued by SPUNER highlights the need for specific data to be maintained for better law enforcement in the region.

The lack of a centralized database for the North-Eastern community residing in various locations in Delhi has prompted SPUNER to launch the initiative. The census aims to gather comprehensive information about the North-Eastern people, Gorkhas of Darjeeling, and Ladakh residents in the city.

To streamline the data collection process, SPUNER has introduced a "Google Form," accessible through the link: [Google Form Link]. All North-Eastern people, Gorkhas of Darjeeling, and Ladakh residents in Delhi have been urged to participate in this census by filling out the "Google Form."

By maintaining a comprehensive database, law enforcement agencies can respond more effectively to any potential issues and provide timely assistance to those in need.

To ensure maximum participation, the "Google Form" link has been circulated through social media platforms and has also been shared with the respective Community & Student Leaders of North-East people, Gorkhas of Darjeeling, and Ladakh.