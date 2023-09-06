Congress leader Sonia Gandhi on September 6 shot a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking the agenda of the special Parliament session scheduled for September 18-22.

"You have convened a special five-day session of the Parliament beginning 18 September 2023. I must point out that this Special Session has been convened without any consultation with other political parties. None of us have any idea of its agenda," Gandhi said in her letter.

She also listed nine issues and urged the Prime Minister to allow time for discussion on them in the upcoming session.

"I earnestly hope that time will be allocated under the appropriate Rules for a discussion and debate on these issues," she added.

She further asserted that the special session was scheduled "without prior consultation with other political parties." However, she acknowledged that the session "presents an opportunity for us to address issues of public concern and significance."

"I earnestly hope that in a spirit of constructive cooperation, these issues will be taken up in the forthcoming Special Session," the letter read.

Here's the nine issues listed by the Congress leader in her letter to PM Modi.

1. Current economic situation with a focus on increasing price rise of essential commodities, growing unemployment, rise in inequalities, and distress of MSMEs

2. Commitment made by the Government of India to farmers and farmer organizations in regard to MS and other demands raised by them.

3. Demand for a JPC to investigate the transactions of the Adani business group in light of all revelations.

4. The continued agony faced by the people of Manipur and the breakdown of Constitutional machinery and social harmony in the State.

5. Rise in communal tension in different States like Haryana.

6. Continued occupation of Indian Territory by China and challenges to our sovereignty on our borders in Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh.

7. Urgent need for a Caste Census.

8. Damages being inflicted on Centre-State relations.

9. Impact of natural disasters caused by extreme floods in some States and drought in others.