Responding to heightened security concerns following the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Indian Railways has arranged special train services from Jammu and Udhampur to Delhi to manage passenger movement and maintain safety.

Train number 04612 will depart from Jammu at 10:45 am, consisting of 12 unreserved and 12 reserved coaches, catering to both general and reserved category passengers. A separate Vande Bharat special service with 20 coaches will leave from Udhampur at 12:45 pm. This train will run via Jammu and Pathankot, strengthening connectivity between northern Jammu and Kashmir and the national capital. Additionally, a 22-coach LHB rake, fully reserved, is scheduled to leave Jammu at 7:00 pm on Friday.

Meanwhile, security operations have been intensified at key railway stations in southern India. At Nellore Railway Station in Andhra Pradesh, joint teams from the Government Railway Police (GRP), Railway Protection Force (RPF), and local police, including the dog squad and bomb detection units, carried out comprehensive inspections.

“After the Pahalgam attack, we started checks at Nellore Railway Station, following instructions from the Director General of Police, AP, and the SRP of Guntakal,” said Railway DSP Muralidhar. “The local inspector, three town inspectors, and about 100 personnel from the GRP, RPF, and town police, along with the dog squad and BD team, were all involved in checking the station.”

Six teams were formed to thoroughly scan the station premises, platforms, train coaches, and the parcel office. Security sweeps extended to nearby stations, including Gudur, Kavali, Ongole, and Chirala. Surrounding areas such as hotels, lodges, and bus stands were also inspected with support from local police.

“This was a precautionary drill after the Pahalgam terrorist attack,” Muralidhar confirmed.

The coordinated measures are part of a broader security initiative aimed at ensuring safe rail travel amid the evolving threat landscape. Authorities have not reported any disruptions to regular services so far.