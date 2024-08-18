A speeding Mercedes rammed into a 35-year-old man who was riding a cycle in Delhi's Ashram area. Following the collision, the victim who has been identified as Rajesh, died on the spot.

Meanwhile the accused who initially fled the scene with the car was later arrested.

The accident took place near Delhi's Bhogal Flyover on the morning of August 17, while the victim was on his way to work.

According to the victim's family, the car which was travelling at high speed, knocked him down from behind.

Rajesh who was originally from Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareli had two children and worked as a gardener in Jor Bagh in South East Delhi.

Upon receiving information, the police immediately rushed to the scene and later registered an FIR and arrested the driver. The Mercedes was also seized.

The police informed that officials are also reviewing CCTV footage.

The accused has been identified as 45-year-old Pradeep Gautam, who is a resident of Noida.

According to Delhi Police Mercedes, the driver Pradeep Gautam absconded after hitting Rajesh and later surrendered to the police station, revealing the whereabouts of the owner. The accused is a liaison by profile. The owner had given his car to the accused one month ago for selling.

The post-mortem of the victim will be conducted on August 18, as per police.