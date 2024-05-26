A SpiceJet flight bound for Leh from Delhi encountered an unexpected challenge on Sunday, as it was forced to return to Delhi following a bird strike on one of its engines. Despite the scare, all passengers onboard the flight remained unharmed as the aircraft executed a safe landing back at the departure airport.

The incident, involving a SpiceJet B737 aircraft operating as SG-123, occurred shortly after the flight's departure from Delhi. The airline confirmed that the aircraft sustained a bird strike on engine 2 during its ascent towards Leh. In adherence to strict safety protocols, the decision was made to return the aircraft to Delhi.

A spokesperson for SpiceJet provided reassurance regarding the incident, stating, "SpiceJet B737 aircraft operating SG-123 from Delhi to Leh returned back to Delhi after suffering a bird hit on engine 2. The aircraft landed back safely in Delhi and passengers were deplaned normally."