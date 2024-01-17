On a recent SpiceJet flight from Mumbai to Bengaluru, a male passenger experienced a distressing situation when he became trapped inside the aircraft's lavatory.

The door malfunctioned, leaving him confined for over an hour.

Despite efforts by the crew to open the door during the flight, the passenger was only freed upon arrival at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport.

In response to this ordeal, SpiceJet granted the passenger a full refund for the inconvenience suffered.

Further, a SpiceJet spokesperson speaking to the media said, "The passenger who got stuck inside the lavatory for about an hour on SpiceJet flight operating from Mumbai to Bengaluru is being provided a full refund."



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This incident adds to a series of unfortunate events involving SpiceJet.

On January 15, a distressing incident occurred aboard an IndiGo flight from Delhi to Goa, which was captured in a video that subsequently went viral on social media.

The flight, numbered 6E-2175, faced significant delays due to dense fog conditions, leading to heightened tensions among passengers.

The situation escalated when a passenger, identified as Sahil Kataraia and dressed in a yellow hoodie, physically assaulted the pilot of the aircraft.