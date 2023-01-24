Delhi Police on January 23 apprehended a passenger, who misbehaved with a female staff member, aboard a SpiceJet flight from Delhi to Hyderabad.

The passenger, named as Absar Alam, was detained when the Spicejet security officer received a report about the incident.

According to the Delhi Police, a charge under Section 354A has also been filed against the passenger.

A video that has now gone viral shows two passengers on a SpiceJet aeroplane being deplaned by staff members after engaging in rowdy behaviour.

The passengers can also be seen yelling at the cabin personnel in the footage and one of the passengers "harassed" the cabin crew, according to officials.

Following deboarding, both individuals were turned over to security officials.

A PCR call was received at 4.39 p.m., alleging that a passenger had assaulted a cabin worker onboard SpiceJet aircraft 8133. (from Delhi to Hyderabad).

"On January 23, 2023, a SpiceJet wet-leased Corendon aircraft was scheduled to operate SG-8133 (Delhi – Hyderabad). During boarding at Delhi, one passenger behaved in an unruly and inappropriate manner, harassing and causing disturbance to the cabin crew. The crew informed the PIC and security staff of the same. The said passenger and a co-passenger, who were travelling together, were offloaded and handed over to the security team," a SpiceJet spokesperson told the reporters on January 24.

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